Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Centre County, PA

Patriot Guard Riders make stop in Centre County to pay tribute to U.S. Air Force airman

By CDT news staff
Centre Daily
 8 days ago

Patriot Guard Riders paid tribute to a U.S. Air Force airman on Friday during a visit to the Pleasant Gap Fire Company, where the late Austin Davis was a volunteer. Twenty-one-year-old Davis, who served as an airman first class, died in September 2020 while stationed at Edwards Air Force Base. Pleasant Gap Fire Chief Lou Brungard said they were told in recent weeks that the Patriot Guard Riders would make a stop to pay respects to Davis while on their 12th annual cross-country ride to Arlington National Cemetery.

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Centre County, PA
State
Oregon State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Centre County, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Patriot Guard Riders#U S Air#Airman#U S Air Force#The Patriot Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Simone Biles will not compete in Monday's floor exercise final, leaving her with just one more event to win another medal at the Tokyo Games. USA Gymnastics said on Sunday that Biles had withdrawn from the event final for floor and would make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump PACs brought in over $82M for the first half of 2021

Former President Trump 's political action committees (PACs) raked in over $82 million in the first half of 2021, according to political finance filings made public Saturday, with the ex-commander-in-chief reporting more than $100 million available on hand. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, first reported by The Washington Post,...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

U.S. announces Cuba sanctions as Biden meets with Cuban American leaders

The Biden administration imposed new sanctions against two top Cuban officials and the Cuban National Revolutionary Police for their role in the crackdown against anti-government protesters in Cuba. The announcement came right before President Joe Biden hosted Cuban-American leaders, including Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., and Manny...
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

French police clash with anti-virus pass protesters in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of people protested France’s special virus pass with marches through Paris and other French cities on Saturday. Most demonstrations were peaceful, but sporadic clashes with riot police marked protests in the French capital. Some 3,000 security forces deployed around Paris for a third weekend of protests...

Comments / 0

Community Policy