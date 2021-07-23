Patriot Guard Riders make stop in Centre County to pay tribute to U.S. Air Force airman
Patriot Guard Riders paid tribute to a U.S. Air Force airman on Friday during a visit to the Pleasant Gap Fire Company, where the late Austin Davis was a volunteer. Twenty-one-year-old Davis, who served as an airman first class, died in September 2020 while stationed at Edwards Air Force Base. Pleasant Gap Fire Chief Lou Brungard said they were told in recent weeks that the Patriot Guard Riders would make a stop to pay respects to Davis while on their 12th annual cross-country ride to Arlington National Cemetery.www.centredaily.com
