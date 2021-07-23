Family, Crime Stoppers ask for tips in 2020 Warren slaying
The mother of Warren homicide victim Devin Sherrell said she can’t understand why anyone would kill her son due to his non-confrontational nature. “He never made an enemies with anyboy,” Christine Goss told The Macomb Daily on Friday. “If he had a problem with anybody, he would call them and talk to them. He didn’t like to argue. He didn’t like confrontation. If somebody wanted to argue, he would just walk away.”www.macombdaily.com
