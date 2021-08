BREVARD COUNTY (CBSMiami) – A Florida family is giving thanks to their dog for alerting them to an unwanted visitor in the middle of the night. It was a seven and a half foot alligator which decided it wanted to hang out on the front porch instead of a nearby canal. On a social media post, Steffany Spratling said her dog started barking which alerted them to the 2:00 a.m. visitor. “He was hanging out next to a single pane window that my dog sleeps by and was a good distance away from the canal,” she posted. Spratling called police and thanked them...