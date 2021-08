Intel in collaboration with Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ), Ministry of Education. initiative with the purpose of creating a basic understanding of artificial intelligence (AI) for everyone in India. Based on Intel’s AI For Citizens program, AI For All is a 4-hour, self-paced learning program that demystifies AI in an inclusive manner. It is as applicable to a student, a stay-at-home parent as it is to a professional in any field or even a senior citizen. The program aims to introduce AI to 1 million citizens in its first year.