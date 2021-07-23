'Big Brother's Frenchie Explains His Controversial HOH

Big Brother's Brent Champagne was kicked out of the Big Brother house on Thursday's episode and despite the confident showing he gave portraying that he wouldn't be evicted, the player says he wasn't very blind to the blindside eviction. Champagne reveals to US Weekly that he wasn't tipped off regarding the live eviction before filming began, but he still wasn't shocked to see the unanimous results. “It goes back to my beliefs – words of affirmation, law of attraction and putting it out there, making it known to the universe that this is something that I would like,” Brent said, referring to his belief that he had the numbers to stay. “Confidence with conviction and having that type of perspective of being like ‘this is still a possibility’ really does help get through a game like Big Brother.” He continued: “as much as I would have loved to have at least one vote, I’m flattered that it was unanimous.”