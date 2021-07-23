'Big Brother's Frenchie Explains His Controversial HOH
Big Brother is nearing the end of its 23rd season and in Thursday's episode, controversial player Brandon "Frenchie" French was evicted from the house. After an extremely chaotic turn as Head of Household, French seemed like a shoo-in to be the next on the chopping block. French did an interview with Us Weekly to discuss his exit and the 34-year-old former farmer explained his strategy for competition or lack thereof.popculture.com
Comments / 0