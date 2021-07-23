Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Big Brother's Frenchie Explains His Controversial HOH

By Alyssa Fikse
Popculture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Brother is nearing the end of its 23rd season and in Thursday's episode, controversial player Brandon "Frenchie" French was evicted from the house. After an extremely chaotic turn as Head of Household, French seemed like a shoo-in to be the next on the chopping block. French did an interview with Us Weekly to discuss his exit and the 34-year-old former farmer explained his strategy for competition or lack thereof.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother#Hoh#Us Weekly#Kyland Young#Hoh#The Wildcard Comp#Christian#Cbs#Paramount#Popculture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videosnickiswift.com

Inside The Tragic Death Of Big Brother Star Frenchie's Son

Whatever you think of Brandon "Frenchie" French's gameplay on Season 23 of "Big Brother," there's no denying he has one of the most heartbreaking personal stories of all of the houseguests this season. Among other biographical details, the farmboy has spoken about the death of his young son, and how this experience has impacted him.
CelebritiesPopculture

'NCIS' Star Reveals Pregnancy, Baby Bump in New Photo

NCIS alum Emily Wickersham has revealed big pregnancy news, sharing that she is expecting a son and posting a sweet baby bump photo on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen standing at the other end of a pool while donning a black two-piece swimsuit and showing off her pregnant belly. In the post caption, Wickersham wrote. "My mom taking a photo of a future mom with a baby boy on the way!"
TV ShowsPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Big Brother recap: Alliances shift as Kyland begins his HOH with two nominations for eviction

The biggest question heading into the second week of Big Brother is whether or not Frenchie's chaotic, intense gameplay during his HOH week would instantly make him a target once he didn't have any protection. Last week, Kyland became the newest HOH, and now he's trying to decide who to put on the block. It's a lot of pressure, but he's definitely feeling good holding so much power after he was briefly on the block last week.
TV Showscartermatt.com

Big Brother 23 spoilers: Who won Head of Household (HoH), week 3?

Who won the week 3 Head of Household within the Big Brother 23 house? This is what was covered at the end of tonight’s episode!. Going into the HoH, we had a feeling as to what was going to happen. Brent and Whitney were on the chopping block, but the problem here was that there were a lot of people threatening to throw competition. People didn’t want the blood on their hands! With that in mind, we could envision a situation where Brent or Whitney win and complete CHAOS unfolds in the game.
TV Showscartermatt.com

Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Eviction, HoH expectations

There is another Big Brother 23 live show set to air on CBS tonight — do you want to get a sense of what’s coming in advance?. Let’s of course start with the eviction, given that this is the most obvious part of the equation. For the time being, Frenchie is leaving the house and it’s almost sure to be a unanimous vote. Maybe someone throws in a rogue vote to cause some drama, but nobody will take it altogether seriously. Most of his campaigns have fallen on deaf ears and he needs to just own his part in playing too hard, too fast for a big chunk of the season.
TV ShowsEW.com

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves weighs in on Frenchie's fatal flaw

Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest activity in the Big Brother house. This week, she weighs in on Frenchie's exit, Britini's rapping skills, the new Head of Household, and more. ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Frenchie went from winning his first two competitions in the...
TV Showscartermatt.com

Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Frenchie tries to campaign

We’re around 24 hours now from the latest Big Brother 23 eviction and with that in mind, isn’t now the time to campaign? We tend to think so. Well, today Frenchie actually did kick off a little bit of a campaign — or at least the most substantial one we’ve seen him do all week. He’s met with various people and made it clear why there’s value in keeping him: He’s a big target, and he’s also one who can win competitions and help to keep them safe. There is truth to some of this — people will be coming after him for however long he is a part of the game.
Relationship AdvicePopculture

'Big Brother' Fan-Favorite Winner Files for Divorce

Big Brother fan favorite Dr. Will Kirby has filed for divorce from wife Erin Brodie after marrying in 2017. Kirby filed documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court Thursday, TMZ reports, bringing his marriage to an end after nearly four years of marriage. The former couple shares two children, welcoming son Cash in 2010 and daughter Scarlett in 2012.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Big Brother Season 23 Spoilers: Who Won The HOH, And What It Means For Week 3

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 23's Week 3 Head of Household. Read at your own risk!. The Big Brother Houseguests decided to cut the chaos this week and sent farmer Brandon "Frenchie" French packing with no love lost. The house, in theory, may be much calmer with him gone, though as the classic saying in this wild game goes, "expect the unexpected."
TV & VideosPopculture

'Big Brother': Brent Reacts to Blindside Eviction, Hannah's Brutal Goodbye Message

Big Brother's Brent Champagne was kicked out of the Big Brother house on Thursday's episode and despite the confident showing he gave portraying that he wouldn't be evicted, the player says he wasn't very blind to the blindside eviction. Champagne reveals to US Weekly that he wasn't tipped off regarding the live eviction before filming began, but he still wasn't shocked to see the unanimous results. “It goes back to my beliefs – words of affirmation, law of attraction and putting it out there, making it known to the universe that this is something that I would like,” Brent said, referring to his belief that he had the numbers to stay. “Confidence with conviction and having that type of perspective of being like ‘this is still a possibility’ really does help get through a game like Big Brother.” He continued: “as much as I would have loved to have at least one vote, I’m flattered that it was unanimous.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy