Anxiety is the secret poison of Parkinson’s disease. While it is not a symptom many people associate with the condition, many of us still suffer from it. Anxiety involves feelings of worry, nervousness, and unease, typically when the outcome of an event is uncertain. We all feel anxious from time to time, but it generally goes away once the situation has passed. But for those of us who suffer from anxiety disorders related to Parkinson’s, those feelings don’t go away.