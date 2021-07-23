Special Weather Statement issued for Houston by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 16:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-23 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Houston SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR HOUSTON...JACKSON...GADSDEN SOUTHWESTERN DECATUR...SEMINOLE AND SOUTHWESTERN EARLY COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM EDT/530 PM CDT/ At 543 PM EDT/443 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Kinsey to near Bainbridge. Movement was south at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Cottonwood, Quincy, Marianna, Graceville, Dothan, Donalsonville, Midway, Bainbridge, Taylor, Ashford, Cowarts, Webb, Chattahoochee, Greensboro, Kinsey, Malone, Sneads, Gretna, Rehobeth and Cottondale.alerts.weather.gov
