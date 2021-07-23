Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Plymouth, Western Plymouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when this storm approaches. Winds may be strong enough to produce minor damage, such as a few downed branches. These storms may intensify and become capable of producing damage. Stay tuned for updated statements and possible warnings. Target Area: Southern Plymouth; Western Plymouth STRONG THUNDERSTORM At 522 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Norton, or near Taunton, moving south at 15 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will accompany this storm. Cloud to ground lightning and torrential downpours can be expcted from this storm. Locations impacted include Fall River, Taunton, North Attleborough, Bridgewater, Attleboro, Mansfield, Middleborough, Easton, Norton, Somerset, Swansea, Raynham, Rehoboth, Lakeville, Freetown, Dighton, West Bridgewater, Berkley and Rochester.