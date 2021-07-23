Severe Weather Statement issued for Sierra by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 14:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sierra THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN GRANT...SOUTHERN SIERRA AND NORTH CENTRAL LUNA COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
