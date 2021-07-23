Cancel
Grant County, NM

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant, Luna by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 15:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grant; Luna THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN GRANT...SOUTHERN SIERRA AND NORTH CENTRAL LUNA COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

