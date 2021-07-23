Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baker, Bradford, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 17:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Clay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BRADFORD...SOUTHEASTERN BAKER AND NORTHWESTERN CLAY COUNTIES At 544 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Camp Blanding, or near Middleburg, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Keystone Heights, Kingsley, Camp Blanding and Lawtey. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH