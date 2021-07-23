Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beltrami by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-23 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beltrami The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Beltrami County in north central Minnesota * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 444 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kelliher, or 35 miles northeast of Bemidji, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Shooks around 450 PM CDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
