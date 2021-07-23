Severe Weather Statement issued for Miami-Dade by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-24 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Miami-Dade THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLLIER WESTERN MIAMI-DADE AND WESTERN BROWARD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.alerts.weather.gov
