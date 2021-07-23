Inspector General: Mississippi ICE detention center violated COVID-19 protocols
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi jail is correcting seven problems found by federal investigators looking into how it handles immigrants in custody. Inspections of the Adams County Correctional Center, which is an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Natchez, took place for two months starting in January, according to a U.S. Office of Inspector General report obtained by the Clarion Ledger.www.wreg.com
