TWENTYNINE PALMS HOME DESTROYED IN FIRE FRIDAY AFTERNOON

A home was destroyed in a Twentynine Palms fire Friday afternoon (July 23). According to San Bernardino County Fire Battalion Chief Mike McClintock, fire crews were dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 6000 block of Cholla Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. by multiple callers who reported seeing heavy black smoke coming from the home. ME44, the first arriving fire crew, found heavy smoke and fire coming from the single story home as well as downed energized power lines in the area. The crew began an aggressive attack on the fire through strong winds while also searching for potential victims. As additional crews arrived, firefighters had the fire extinguished in around 15 minutes. A crew from SoCal Edison quickly responded and shut down the power lines. One resident, who had no reported injuries, was displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation by San Bernardino County Fire Marshal Investigators.