2022 NFL Draft: Alabama TE Jahleel Billingsley has immense upside
The 2022 NFL Draft will be an interesting one at the tight end position, especially after two seasons of not much after Kyle Pitts and Pat Freiermuth. Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer was the favorite as initial viewings started in the summer, but the consensus is slowly fading away. It’s a class that could feature a big time riser. Here at NFL Mocks, we’ve looked at two of those players in Trey McBride and Cade Otton, but now it’s time to look at Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Jahleel Billingsley.nflmocks.com
