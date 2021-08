Even the staunchest Ryan Pace supporter would have to admit that he has made his share of mistakes. Of course, for Pace, his job with the Chicago Bears was his first GM role, and with that is going to come lessons to learn from. It is one thing to make a mistake, but it is another to not learn from it and repeat it. After whiffing on Mitchell Trubisky, Ryan Pace got a do-over and chose Justin Fields. He will get another chance to make the same mistake.