Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dover, NH

The Art Center in Dover presents 'Un-American' exhibit

Fosters Daily Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER - The Art Center is presenting its new exhibition “Un-American” during the months of July and August. First seen in print in 1818, the term un-American was defined as “not American: not characteristic of or consistent with American customs, principles, or traditions.” When The Art Center presented with this topic as a theme for an exhibit, artists from around the country responded by sending a variety of startling artworks to be displayed.

www.fosters.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dover, NH
Government
City
Dover, NH
Dover, NH
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censorship#The Art Center#Un American#Un American#Americans#Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Arts
News Break
United Nations
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Simone Biles will not compete in Monday's floor exercise final, leaving her with just one more event to win another medal at the Tokyo Games. USA Gymnastics said on Sunday that Biles had withdrawn from the event final for floor and would make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump PACs brought in over $82M for the first half of 2021

Former President Trump 's political action committees (PACs) raked in over $82 million in the first half of 2021, according to political finance filings made public Saturday, with the ex-commander-in-chief reporting more than $100 million available on hand. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, first reported by The Washington Post,...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

U.S. announces Cuba sanctions as Biden meets with Cuban American leaders

The Biden administration imposed new sanctions against two top Cuban officials and the Cuban National Revolutionary Police for their role in the crackdown against anti-government protesters in Cuba. The announcement came right before President Joe Biden hosted Cuban-American leaders, including Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., and Manny...
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

French police clash with anti-virus pass protesters in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of people protested France’s special virus pass with marches through Paris and other French cities on Saturday. Most demonstrations were peaceful, but sporadic clashes with riot police marked protests in the French capital. Some 3,000 security forces deployed around Paris for a third weekend of protests...

Comments / 0

Community Policy