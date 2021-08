LEWES, Del. - Prominent Beach Photographer Kyle Kaminski plead guilty to two counts of assault third degree, giving up his right to a trial on Tuesday. 31-year-old Kaminski of Milton will be on probation for one year, but if he violates probation, he could serve one year in prison. He's also required to complete an anger management program and is forbidden from contacting his former girlfriend, the victim in this case. While Kaminski said on Tuesday that he knows he was in the wrong, his former girlfriend says she hopes his sentencing will keep him from ever hurting another woman.