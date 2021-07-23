Cancel
MLB

New York Mets Complete ‘Hill’ of a Trade to End Week

By Dan Bahl
 8 days ago
Wheeling and dealing, Steve Cohen and Company got their man. Well, a man, but an important one at that. That man is Rich Hill, a 41-year old left-handed pitcher, whom the Mets acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays earlier today. In return the Mets sent relief pitcher Tommy Hunter, as well as minor league catching prospect Matt Dyer. For the Rays, they get a bit of salary cap relief, and an intriguing part of their future. For the Mets, however, they get a huge addition to their Major League roster, which has been in dire need of a boost in the starting rotation.

