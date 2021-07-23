Phil McDonald Preparing For New Role With Lake Michigan Catholic

Records: NDCL (15-7), Lake Catholic (20-5) Up next: Winner advances to play the Beaumont-Tallmadge winner in a regional final on Nov. 6. What to watch: These two teams know each other very well, as they prepare for the third match this year. They split the first two with NDCL taking the first game and Lake Catholic took the second, both in straight sets. … Starting with the Lions, junior Caroline Jurevicius is a kill threat from everywhere on the floor. It doesn’t matter if she’s on the opposite side of the floor from the kill attempt from the opponent, her teammates make sure to get her involved. Senior setter Eva Wheeler is one of those players that makes sure to get Jurevicius involved in every point, but also plays it smart to distribute the wealth and get players like Alana Bartulovic, Caitlin Cvitkovic and Lauren Janosy involved as well. … For Lake Catholic, they have a strong kill threat in senior Jessica Wilson, who averages 2.9 kills per set. Wilson also has developed into a solid back row player and has been working on her defensive playmaking. With Wilson in the back row, it’s not the end of the kill threats for the Cougars. Sophomore Katie Sowko, freshman Natalya Bergant and sophomore Mia Schaefer are also strong threats. Lake Catholic also has a strong setter in sophomore Hannah Pattie, who averages 10.1 assists per set. … Both also have very solid libero’s as well with NDCL’s Ava Brock and Lake Catholic’s Emma Briganti. With how well both have been playing, it feels safe to assume that the rubber match won’t be a sweep this time for either team.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 12 DAYS AGO