CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Phil McDonald Preparing For New Role With Lake Michigan Catholic

wirx.com
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the end of an era at WSJM as Phil McDonald is moving on to be the new athletic director for Lake Michigan Catholic Schools. McDonald’s been with WSJM for more than 35 years, having started as a part-timer in the 80s when he was in college. At first, he did...

www.wirx.com

Comments / 0

Related
leelanaunews.com

Glen Lake and St. Mary prepare for playoffs

Glen Lake finished Saturday’s tournament at Boyne City by going 1-1-2. The Lakers split with Inland Lakes (18-25, 25-2), beat East Jordan (25-18, 25-14), split another match with Pellston (26-24, 24-26) and lost to Rudyard (25-11, 21-25, 9-15) in their final match. Grace Bradford finished with 40 kills and 8 blocks while her sister Maddie Bradford added 18 kills and […]
SPORTS
WBOY 12 News

Polar Bears prepare for familiar foe Charleston Catholic

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior looks to win a three-peat State Championship this weekend. First, they’ll have to take down a familiar opponent. The Polar Bears see Charleston Catholic in the state semifinal game. Fairmont Senior and Charleston Catholic played in last year’s state final game where the Polar Bears came away with the win. […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WSJM

Lake Michigan Catholic Senior Wins First Tee Scholarship

A senior at Lake Michigan Catholic has been awarded a $2,000 scholarship by First Tee of Benton Harbor. Connor Shooks was also selected from a pool of national candidates to attend the First Tee Innovators Forum, held October 8 through October 11 in San Jose, California. The forum is designed to empower First Tee teens to develop a meaningful service project in their communities focused on raising awareness on issues surrounding education, health, and sustainability. In addition to being a Lake Michigan Catholic varsity golfer, Shooks is on the varsity soccer team. A representative from First Tee says Connor was selected for the scholarship opportunity due to the great ambition, creativity, and passion he presented during the Innovator’s Forum. First Tee is an organization that helps young people build strength of character through golf.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
michigansportsradio.com

Division 5: West Catholic Preparing for Rival in District Finals

Last Friday night, West Catholic began their playoff march in a familiar place, Houseman Field. After advancing past Comstock Park, they will now square off with their most frequent foe, Grand Rapids Catholic Central. “It’s a historic rivalry,” West Catholic Head Coach Justin Michalowski shared in an interview this week....
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsjm
chatsports.com

Michigan football prepares for challenges presented by Penn State

The Michigan Wolverines travel to State College this weekend to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Michigan is going to have its hands full, despite Penn State not being ranked, and coming out with a victory is going to be no easy task. The Wolverines know that, and they’re...
MICHIGAN STATE
News-Herald.com

NDCL vs. Lake Catholic D-II regional volleyball semifinal capsule

Records: NDCL (15-7), Lake Catholic (20-5) Up next: Winner advances to play the Beaumont-Tallmadge winner in a regional final on Nov. 6. What to watch: These two teams know each other very well, as they prepare for the third match this year. They split the first two with NDCL taking the first game and Lake Catholic took the second, both in straight sets. … Starting with the Lions, junior Caroline Jurevicius is a kill threat from everywhere on the floor. It doesn’t matter if she’s on the opposite side of the floor from the kill attempt from the opponent, her teammates make sure to get her involved. Senior setter Eva Wheeler is one of those players that makes sure to get Jurevicius involved in every point, but also plays it smart to distribute the wealth and get players like Alana Bartulovic, Caitlin Cvitkovic and Lauren Janosy involved as well. … For Lake Catholic, they have a strong kill threat in senior Jessica Wilson, who averages 2.9 kills per set. Wilson also has developed into a solid back row player and has been working on her defensive playmaking. With Wilson in the back row, it’s not the end of the kill threats for the Cougars. Sophomore Katie Sowko, freshman Natalya Bergant and sophomore Mia Schaefer are also strong threats. Lake Catholic also has a strong setter in sophomore Hannah Pattie, who averages 10.1 assists per set. … Both also have very solid libero’s as well with NDCL’s Ava Brock and Lake Catholic’s Emma Briganti. With how well both have been playing, it feels safe to assume that the rubber match won’t be a sweep this time for either team.
HIGH SCHOOL
msuspartans.com

Cross Country Prepares for NCAA Great Lakes Regional

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State men's and women's cross country teams continue their season on Friday, Nov. 12 in Evansville, Indiana at the 2021 NCAA Great Lakes Regional. The Spartans are trying to earn spots in next week's NCAA National Championships in Tallahassee, Florida following the women finishing third and the men placing fifth at the Big Ten Championships.
SPORTS
WSAW

Newman Catholic football prepares for state title game

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Newman Catholic Cardinal football team has had to ride the ebbs and flows of a challenging season. Back in September, the Cardinals lost their star running back Thomas Bates to a torn ACL. The junior rushed for 300 yards in the first three games of the year before suffering the injury.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive.com

Tyson Walker finding his shot in new role for Michigan State

EAST LANSING – After going nearly three and a half games in a Michigan State uniform without attempting a 3-pointer, Tyson Walker finally had no choice left. With the clock winding down at the end of the first half at Friday night at the Breslin Center, Walker found himself with the ball in his hands and the obligation to shoot it before time ran out.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC4 Columbus

College GameDay returns to OSU Nov. 20 for Michigan State game

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — ESPN announced that its weekly college football kickoff show will return to Columbus for Saturday’s Ohio State University game against Michigan State. This will be the first time GameDay has broadcast from The Shoe this season. The last time the show emanated from Columbus was the Buckeyes’ win over Penn State on […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy