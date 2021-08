With the Sixers likely in the market for a new guard, this deep draft class is a great place to look. Here are 5 names to keep an eye on. Despite having a successful regular season this year, the postseason failure makes it clear that there is a need for change on the Sixers roster. With Ben Simmons rumors continuing to swirl and the roster still being up in the air, this draft puts the Sixers at a crossroads. It is quite possible that the franchise will look to begin a new era in the backcourt, and this year’s draft is a great place to start. The draft class this year is fairly deep at guard, and here are five potential targets for the Sixers: