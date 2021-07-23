Chiefs reach impressive vaccination rate as NFL turns up the heat

The Kansas City Chiefs have reached a team vaccination rate of 90% as the NFL implements new COVID protocols. The NFL is trying its best to put down the hammer in terms of getting players vaccinated for the coronavirus. New COVID protocols were released this week, and the league is threatening the forfeiture of games and money if an unvaccinated player causes an outbreak on their team. The league would like to see all teams reach the recommended 85 percent vaccination rate by Week 1.