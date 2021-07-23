Cancel
Dublin, CA

Released theft suspect charged in carjacking outside Dublin's Santa Rita Jail

By Harry Harris
Mercury News
 8 days ago

DUBLIN — Luke Barbero's freedom lasted less than an hour. Minutes after his release from Santa Rita Jail on Monday night, he is suspected of beating and carjacking a jail employee then leading deputies and California Highway Patrol officers on a high speed chase into San Leandro and then back to the East County Hall of Justice where he stopped and was arrested, according to authorities and court records.

