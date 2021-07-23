Cancel
Phillipa Soo to star opposite Elisabeth Moss in Apple’s ‘Shining Girls’

By Pamela Gocobachi
hypable.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhillipa Soo will soon be starring opposite Elisabeth Moss in an all new thriller coming soon over at Apple TV+. According to Deadline, actress Phillipa Soo has officially signed on join the cast of Shining Girls. Base on author Lauren Beukes’ best selling novel of the same name, Shining Girls...

