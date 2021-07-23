Cancel
Soccer

By The Numbers: Key Facts for #LOUvWAS

washingtonspirit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article23.9 – Average Age of Last Weekend’s Starting XI. It has been well-documented that Washington is the youngest team in the NWSL. With an average age of 25 years and eight months, the Spirit are five months the junior of the next youngest squad, Louisville. Against NJ/NY Gotham last weekend, with players like Kelley O’Hara (32), Emily Sonnett (27) and Julia Roddar (29) at the Olympics, Head Coach Richie Burke had to shuffle his lineup to stay competitive. With several high-profile starters missing, including Tori Huster (31), the average age of Sunday’s team was 23 years and nine months, while the five substitutes averaged 24 years and four months.

