Recently, I’ve been test-driving Windows 11 to draw as many comparisons and contrasts from it as I can to Chrome OS both for fun and for research. I’ve concluded that Windows 11 borrowed more than a few things from Chrome OS, and the fact that that is not such a bad thing after all. Recently, I’ve been experiencing a bug with Chrome on Windows that causes me to be stuck in an infinite update loop. No matter how many times I relaunch the browser after it tells me it’s ‘Nearly up-to-date’, I’m met with the same message.