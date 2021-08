Phone technology is evolving quickly and today's leading phone manufacturers are innovating faster than ever before. Features like Super AMOLED displays and super fast 5G connectivity are now commonplace, and those with deep pockets can access a cutting-edge phone with more futuristic tech such as foldable displays. Samsung's Galaxy line dominates the Android category and that's probably not going to end anytime soon. But other companies are gunning for the honor of being the best Android phone -- and you, the customer, benefit from all this competition.