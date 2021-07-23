Amazon's Apple AirPods Pro deals are back down to $189 today

There's plenty of big news today in the deal world. If you're looking for where to preorder the Nintendo Switch OLED, it's back in stock today at Gamestop (for a very, very limited time).. For those of you looking for where to buy an Xbox Series S gaming console, it's also available today at two vendors, Lenovo and Sam's Club. Lenovo even has the standalone console with no bundle attached. In other deal news, grab the Apple AirPods Pro or the AirPods Max at the lowest price ever, get the Logitech G920 racing wheel (Xbox Series X) at nearly 67% off, score an ASUS ROG RTX 3080 gaming PC at the lowest price ever and with fast delivery, and more.