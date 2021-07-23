Peter Asher And Kate Taylor Release New LP, ‘Why Wait!’

Time. Time has a funny way of speeding up while you barely notice. One day, you’re starting your career in 1993 fronting a critically-acclaimed Scottish electronic music group called One Dove; the next, you’re embarking on a solo career that is consistently reinventing itself, from the trip-hop sounds of Afterglow (1999) to the synth-pop of We Are Science (2002) to the pastoral pop of Exaltation of Larks (2007) to the folk stylings of Room 7 1⁄2 (2009). And then, time slows down, way down. Dot Allison is well aware that people may have forgotten about her as she seemingly disappeared, outside of a few guest appearances on songs by Pete Doherty, Paul Weller and Scott Walker, for the better part of a decade. As Dot tells me, music was put on hold as she became a mother and started raising children.