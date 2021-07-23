Peter Asher And Kate Taylor Release New LP, ‘Why Wait!’
In Part 1 and Part 2 of this interview series with musician Peter Asher, we covered a lot of material, including Peter and Gordon’s big hits “A World Without Love” and “I Go To Pieces,” Asher’s long-time friendship with ex-Beatle Paul McCartney, the differences between being a musician and a producer in the recording studio (Asher is both), Asher’s royal CBE title, screaming girls in the audiences during the British Invasion of the 1960s, and more. Below is the third, and final installment.www.forbes.com
Comments / 0