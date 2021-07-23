Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Peter Asher And Kate Taylor Release New LP, ‘Why Wait!’

By Jim Clash
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In Part 1 and Part 2 of this interview series with musician Peter Asher, we covered a lot of material, including Peter and Gordon’s big hits “A World Without Love” and “I Go To Pieces,” Asher’s long-time friendship with ex-Beatle Paul McCartney, the differences between being a musician and a producer in the recording studio (Asher is both), Asher’s royal CBE title, screaming girls in the audiences during the British Invasion of the 1960s, and more. Below is the third, and final installment.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

255K+
Followers
62K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Asher
Person
Linda Ronstadt
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
James Taylor
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Albert Lee
Person
Leland Sklar
Person
Lowell George
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peter And Gordon#Royal Cbe#The British Invasion#Compass Records#Peter Asher Company#Wings#The Neil Diamond Band#Apple Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicnickiswift.com

How Many Songs Did Paul McCartney And John Lennon Write Together?

Paul McCartney and John Lennon may have shared bowl cuts during their early Beatles days, but the pair were like apples and oranges in real life. Their interests and personalities often clashed due to differing upbringings — family-man McCartney liked to "charm" the press whereas Lennon (once a shoplifter) often "insult[ed] reporters," per The Atlantic. Their differences also extended to their musical abilities with McCartney said to be "meticulous and organized" whereas Lennon was most creative "in chaos." But while they had contrasting ideas, Lennon's first wife Cynthia Lennon suggested they were like yin and yang when she said, "John needed Paul's attention to detail and persistence. Paul needed John's anarchic, lateral thinking."
Oak Bluffs, MAvineyardgazette.com

Kate Taylor Concert

Kate Taylor is hosting a release concert for her new album Why Wait, which is also a celebration of her 1971 breakout album Sister Kate. The concert takes place on August 3 at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs. Ms. Taylor looked to old friends to create the new album, including...
New York City, NYShowbiz411

Review: Peter Asher Strikes 60s, 70s Gold at City Winery with Kate Taylor, Albert Lee, Leland Sklar

Can you get to New York’s City Winery tonight? Vaxxed? Carded? Just wear a mask. Last night, Peter Asher– of Peter & Gordon fame, of Apple Records fame, of Linda Ronstadt and James Taylor fame — brought a crack band and an enormously satisfying, intimate pop rock folk show to the Winery’s Upstairs Loft. They’re doing it again tonight. I wish I could get back there.
MusicPosted by
UPI News

Taylor Swift releases alternate version of 'The Lakes'

July 24 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift shared on social media an alternate, orchestral version of her song, "Lakes," in time for the first anniversary of her eighth studio album, folklore. "To say thank you for all you have done to make this album what it was, I wanted to give...
Musicinterviewmagazine.com

Tom Odell is Listening to Lorde, Nina Simone, and Bob Dylan

This is “Add to Queue,” our attempt to sort through the cacophony of music floating in the algorithmic atmosphere by consulting the experts themselves. Our favorite musicians tell us about their favorite music—the sad, the happy, the dinner party-y, the songs they want played at their funeral. In this edition, we speak with the English singer-songwriter Tom Odell on the occasion of the release of his fourth studio album monsters, and his recently announced 2022 North American tour. From Radiohead and Lorde to Olivia Rodrigo and Bob Dylan, Odell tells us everything he’s blasting this summer.
MusicStereogum

Mark Ronson – “I Know Time (Is Calling)” (Feat. Paul McCartney & Gary Numan)

Mark Ronson has released the soundtrack to his new show Watch The Sound With Mark Ronson, which premieres on Apple + today. The six-part docuseries explores revolutionary recording technologies in music through conversations with stars like Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, the Beastie Boys’ Ad-Rock and Mike D, Charli XCX, and more.
Musicbigtakeover.com

Interview: Dot Allison

Time. Time has a funny way of speeding up while you barely notice. One day, you’re starting your career in 1993 fronting a critically-acclaimed Scottish electronic music group called One Dove; the next, you’re embarking on a solo career that is consistently reinventing itself, from the trip-hop sounds of Afterglow (1999) to the synth-pop of We Are Science (2002) to the pastoral pop of Exaltation of Larks (2007) to the folk stylings of Room 7 1⁄2 (2009). And then, time slows down, way down. Dot Allison is well aware that people may have forgotten about her as she seemingly disappeared, outside of a few guest appearances on songs by Pete Doherty, Paul Weller and Scott Walker, for the better part of a decade. As Dot tells me, music was put on hold as she became a mother and started raising children.
EntertainmentBillboard

John Mayer Has Top 'Rock' Album, Clairo Rules Alternative Albums

Mayer passes Bruce Springsteen for the most Top Rock Albums rulers. John Mayer scores his record-breaking eighth No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart, while Clairo claims her first leader on Alternative Albums, both on the tallies dated July 31. Mayer's Sob Rock opens at No. 1 on Top...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘Isn’t It A Pity’: The Story Behind The George Harrison Song

By the time that George Harrison finally put “Isn’t It A Pity” on tape, the song was already four years old. In mid-1970, as he collated material for what would become his triple-album masterpiece, All Things Must Pass, he dipped into the stockpile of songs he’d amassed that The Beatles had declined, and this one, in particular, had been in reserve for some time.
CelebritiesNorristown Times Herald

Sir Paul McCartney: John Lennon would have used auto-tune

Sir Paul McCartney thinks John Lennon would have been "all over" auto-tune. The 79-year-old musician doesn't believe his late Beatles bandmate needed to "fix" his voice but would have enjoyed experimenting with the technology that smooths out recorded vocals. Speaking on new Apple TV+ docuseries 'Watch the Sound with Mark...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

July 29, 1966, Marked New Eras for Bob Dylan, the Beatles and Cream

On July 29, 1966, the personal and professional trajectories of three of rock's most notable names shifted — some for the worse, some for the better. The day spelled misfortune for two of them: Bob Dylan, who crashed his motorcycle just outside Woodstock, N.Y., and subsequently disappeared from the public eye for several months, and John Lennon, whose "more popular than Jesus" comment landed in the U.S. Both proved to be events that inevitably altered the course of the artists' careers.
Musicmixonline.com

Insights In Sound – Andy Burton, Musician/Composer (Episode 35)

He’s a walking musical lexicon who’s toured with everyone from Cyndi Lauper, Ian Hunter, and John Mayer to Rufus and Loudon Wainwright. For most of the past decade he’s brought heart, soul, and Hammond to Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul. We talk about Andy Burton’s musical influences, his diverse palette of colors and styles, and navigating the twists and turns of a unique musical career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy