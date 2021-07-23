Cancel
Cell Phones

iOS and iPad users can now access Facebook’s cloud gaming services indirectly

By Karandeep Oberoi
mobilesyrup.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter continuous back and forth between Facebook and Apple regarding an iOS app for Facebook’s gaming service, the social networking platform has followed Microsoft and Amazon’s route and has published a web app for iPhone and iPad users which will be found on Facebook Gaming’s website, instead of the App Store.

