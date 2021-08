The QR code system was originally invented back in the year 1994, pre-dating the smartphone by a decade and a half. The QR code (Quick Response code) that was once mainly aimed at identifying products for stores in a way that was more versatile than the more popular barcode system – UPC barcodes. It doesn’t take much more than a camera and a bit of software support to allow a smartphone to use a QR code – so why isn’t it a more popular system of communication?