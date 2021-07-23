Cancel
Social activist Bryan Stevenson to be honored with inaugural CTVLI Humanitarian Award

By Catherine Catoura
CBS 46
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (CBS46) -- The C.T. Vivian Leadership Institute’s inaugural CTVLI Humanitarian Award will be awarded to social activist, Bryan Stevenson Friday. The award honors the legacy of human rights champion Dr. C. T. Vivian, who was a massive force in the pursuit of social progress in America and worldwide. The...

www.cbs46.com

