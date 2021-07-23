Microsoft is Having a Big Sale on Videogames
Microsoft’s Ultimate Game Sale is offering up to 80 percent off select Xbox digital games and 70 percent off select PC games. It runs from today through August 5. “It’s that time of year again,” Microsoft’s Daniel Martins writes. “From today through August 5, Ultimate Game Sale is back with hot deals on select Xbox and PC games and accessories. From sports to action and adventure, there is a game for everyone to keep the fun going all summer long.”www.thurrott.com
Comments / 0