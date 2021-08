Hey, guy—you’re getting old. No, really, it’s a fact: Starting at at age 20, the body reduces its collagen production one percent every year. This process, called intrinsic aging, causes the skin to gradually appear thinner and less resilient, oil glands to decrease their production of skin-softening sebum, and an overall loss of firmness. This all leads to the infamous “signs of aging,” which include those fine lines that start to creep up at the corners of your eyes, that brownish discoloration that doesn’t fade with your summer tan, and those ever-deepening forehead lines that make you look a little more “full of wisdom” in your selfies.