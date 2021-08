“Culture fit” isn’t just a term used in recruiting. Emails possess or lack culture fit, too. Take, for example, a brand that wants to promote its product in a new region. They want their emails to stand out and are experimenting with punchy subject lines. Since the writer is a native English speaker, they try to translate their zesty subject line to French using an online translation tool. Only, instead of coming across bold and daring, the literal translation could be seen as offensive to a French reader.