Will a face mask mandate come back to West Virginia?

Virginia officials are recommending that schools put in place face mask mandates for their students and staff as schools prepare to open their doors this fall. The state’s departments of health and education on Wednesday said elementary schools should require all students, teachers and staff to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, until COVID-19 shots are available for children under 12 years old. For middle and high schools, the departments advise that students, teachers and staff who are not fully vaccinated wear masks indoors at a minimum.
Comments / 25