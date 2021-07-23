Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Will a face mask mandate come back to West Virginia?

WOWK
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith West Virginia seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, and the more dangerous Delta variant, many people are wondering if mandatory mask-wearing will be making a comeback. For now, Governor Justice says no.

www.wowktv.com

Comments / 25

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Face Mask
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Charleston, WVWVNews

West Virginia Gov. Justice issues new directives in response to rising Delta variant cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice issued a series of new directives Thursday in response to concerns about the Delta variant of COVID-19. Justice said he had told members of his COVID-19 task force to perform an assessment of things like hospital staffing levels and supplies of personal protective equipment in anticipation of a continued increase in new infections.
Arizona Stateroselawgroupreporter.com

Are there ways around Arizona’s ban on school face mask mandates?

A new Arizona law prohibits public schools from enacting face mask mandates, but a Phoenix attorney said there could be ways around the ban. Barry Markson of the Gust Rosenfeld law firm told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday he sees several possibilities for circumventing the law, which was passed last month as a provision in the state budget.
Wheeling, WVWTOV 9

West Virginia's tax-free, back-to-shopping weekend begins

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Starting at midnight tonight, back-to-school shopping in West Virginia won’t be taxed for a few days. For the first time since 2004, back-to-school supplies like notebooks, clothes and even laptops are exempt from taxes, which could save families 6 to 7 percent on what they buy.
Cherokee, NCSmoky Mountain News

Mask mandate back in Cherokee; Masking encouraged but not required in N.C.

The indoor mask mandate is back on the Qualla Boundary following a July 29 executive order from Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Principal Chief Richard Sneed. “While the EBCI experienced a lull in positive and active cases over the last few months, there has been a resurgence of COVID-19 in our community,” reads the order. “The protection of our community members is of paramount importance to me, my fellow elected officials, the EBCI Public Health and Human Services Division, and our Cherokee Indian Hospital Staff. This resurgence in positive cases warrants the reinstatement of the mask mandate for indoor use.”
WVNews

Retired health care worker latest $1 million winner in West Virginia vaccine lotto

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A recently retired health-care worker is the latest West Virginian to win $1 million in the state’s “Do it For Babydog” sweepstakes. Wanda Coleman of Ronceverte joined dozens of her former coworkers at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg on Wednesday for what they believed to be a ceremony to honor a recently retired staff member.
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

One new W.Va. COVID death reported; new and active virus cases rise

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia health officials announced one new coronavirus death and a jump in new and active cases. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed in a news release Wednesday the death of a 64-year-old man from Marion County. No deaths were reported Tuesday or Friday in the last updates from the agency.
Altoona, IAKCCI.com

Prairie Meadows brings back mask mandate

ALTOONA, Iowa — Prairie Meadows in Altoona announced Friday it is resuming its mask mandate. The casino and race track facility said effective Aug. 1 at 8 a.m., all guests and employees must wear a face mask or covering while on property. “Prairie Meadows will continue to do their part...
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Bill would prohibit Ohio schools from mandating face masks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Republican lawmaker has introduced a new bill that would prohibit schools from mandating face masks in the classroom. Senate Bill 209 was introduced by Republican Sen. Andrew Brenner. The bill would prohibit the state school board, department of education or any school district from requiring students,...
House RentWDTV

Why West Virginia residents are worried about evictions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP)- President Biden expanded the original date of the freeze on evictions by a month, but it is once again set to expire Saturday. The moratorium, put in place by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and had fallen months behind on their rent.
Virginia StateWashington Times

Virginia officials recommend schools require face masks

Virginia officials are recommending that schools put in place face mask mandates for their students and staff as schools prepare to open their doors this fall. The state’s departments of health and education on Wednesday said elementary schools should require all students, teachers and staff to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, until COVID-19 shots are available for children under 12 years old. For middle and high schools, the departments advise that students, teachers and staff who are not fully vaccinated wear masks indoors at a minimum.
KCTV 5

Mask mandates face legal challenges in Missouri

While KCMO and other local government are requiring mask wearing to resume, some state officials are resisting the idea. Today, KCTV5's Nathan Vickers took a look at why mask requirements might hit some legal snags this summer.
Public Healthcdcgamingreports.com

Mask mandates are coming back, including in Vegas. Tourists aren’t happy.

Mask requirements are popping back up again across the United States following new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that even vaccinated people should wear masks indoors in public in high-transmission communities. Nevada quickly reinstalled a statewide mask mandate within hours of the CDC’s Tuesday announcement, requiring that face...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Face Masks Are Back for Many Americans

WASHINGTON - Face mask requirements are returning to the United States in some communities and workplaces, along with directives for mandatory coronavirus vaccinations, in a new push to curb the easily transmissible delta variant of the infection that has already killed more than 611,000 Americans. On the Independence Day holiday...

Comments / 25

Community Policy