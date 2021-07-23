Will a face mask mandate come back to West Virginia?

The indoor mask mandate is back on the Qualla Boundary following a July 29 executive order from Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Principal Chief Richard Sneed. “While the EBCI experienced a lull in positive and active cases over the last few months, there has been a resurgence of COVID-19 in our community,” reads the order. “The protection of our community members is of paramount importance to me, my fellow elected officials, the EBCI Public Health and Human Services Division, and our Cherokee Indian Hospital Staff. This resurgence in positive cases warrants the reinstatement of the mask mandate for indoor use.”