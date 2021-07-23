Charlotte Browning Sloan St. Germain
Charlotte St Germain, 91, passed away at her daughter’s home on July 16, 2021. She was born September 27, 1929, in Houston, Texas. Charlotte is survived by sons Raymond J. St. Germain, III (Jackie) of Houston, and Sloan St. Germain (Leslie) of Granbury, Texas; daughters Mary Charlotte St. Germain of Katy, Texas, Susan Hopkins (Randy) of Fort Worth, Texas, Teresa Solorio (Mario) of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, Kathryn Armstrong (Tom) of Fort Worth, and Elizabeth Maggio (Greg) of Industry, Texas; 16 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.www.natchezdemocrat.com
