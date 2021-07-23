Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Charlotte Browning Sloan St. Germain

By Staff Reports
Natchez Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte St Germain, 91, passed away at her daughter’s home on July 16, 2021. She was born September 27, 1929, in Houston, Texas. Charlotte is survived by sons Raymond J. St. Germain, III (Jackie) of Houston, and Sloan St. Germain (Leslie) of Granbury, Texas; daughters Mary Charlotte St. Germain of Katy, Texas, Susan Hopkins (Randy) of Fort Worth, Texas, Teresa Solorio (Mario) of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, Kathryn Armstrong (Tom) of Fort Worth, and Elizabeth Maggio (Greg) of Industry, Texas; 16 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

www.natchezdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Horseshoe Bay, TX
City
Kerrville, TX
City
Charlotte, TX
City
Bellville, TX
State
Texas State
Houston, TX
Obituaries
City
Wimberley, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Barker
Person
Eubie Blake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preservation Hall#Jazz#Lamar High School#The University Of Houston#The Natchez Trace#The Sloan Tennis Fund#The Hill Country Of Texas#A Graveside Service#Memorial Service#Schmidt Funeral Home#P O Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Simone Biles will not compete in Monday's floor exercise final, leaving her with just one more event to win another medal at the Tokyo Games. USA Gymnastics said on Sunday that Biles had withdrawn from the event final for floor and would make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump PACs brought in over $82M for the first half of 2021

Former President Trump 's political action committees (PACs) raked in over $82 million in the first half of 2021, according to political finance filings made public Saturday, with the ex-commander-in-chief reporting more than $100 million available on hand. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, first reported by The Washington Post,...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

U.S. announces Cuba sanctions as Biden meets with Cuban American leaders

The Biden administration imposed new sanctions against two top Cuban officials and the Cuban National Revolutionary Police for their role in the crackdown against anti-government protesters in Cuba. The announcement came right before President Joe Biden hosted Cuban-American leaders, including Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., and Manny...
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

French police clash with anti-virus pass protesters in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of people protested France’s special virus pass with marches through Paris and other French cities on Saturday. Most demonstrations were peaceful, but sporadic clashes with riot police marked protests in the French capital. Some 3,000 security forces deployed around Paris for a third weekend of protests...

Comments / 0

Community Policy