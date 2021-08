The Browns re-signed Nick Chubb to a three-year extension. Nick Chubb made the fans of the Cleveland Browns very happy Sunday when he agreed to a nice deal that would see three years added onto his contract, with a total of $36.6 million over the length of the deal. It also promised $20 million guaranteed, no matter what. The deal doesn’t make Chubb the richest running back in the NFL, but it does give him plenty of cash and should satiate his appetite to get paid.