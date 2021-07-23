HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra tours COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Salinas
SALINAS — U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra visited Salinas Friday to tour a Clinica de Salud del Valle Salinas and Grower-Shipper Association COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Salinas Sports Complex to learn about their collaboration, encourage vaccinations, highlight the Biden administration’s vaccination outreach efforts and discuss increasing vaccine access.www.montereyherald.com
Comments / 0