An Irish schoolgirl is targeted for her sexuality in Graham Cantwell’s coming-of-age drama. Lily (Clara Harte) starts her final year at secondary school full of hope and excitement, and with the beginning of an inkling of who she might be. And after a summer filled with firsts – first crush, first kiss – she’s starting to come to terms with the fact that she’s gay. But for the other kids at her Dublin school, Lily’s sexuality is a flashpoint, something which marks her out as the target for increasingly violent bullying. It’s the unflinching scrutiny of the less upbeat elements of the gay coming of age narrative, together with sparky performances from Harte and Dean Quinn (as GBF Simon) which elevates this teen/young adult-aimed drama above some of the less gutsy examples of the genre.