Chemistry

What is a superconductor?

By Paul Sutter, Astrophysicist
LiveScience
 8 days ago
A superconductor is a material that achieves superconductivity, which is a state of matter that has no electrical resistance and does not allow magnetic fields to penetrate. An electric current in a superconductor can persist indefinitely. Superconductivity can only typically be achieved at very cold temperatures. Superconductors have a wide...

For the science geek in everyone, Live Science breaks down the stories behind the most interesting news and photos on the Internet, while also digging up fascinating discoveries that hit on a broad range of fields, from dinosaurs and archaeology to wacky physics and astronomy to health and human behavior. If you want to learn something interesting every day, Live Science is the place for you.

 https://www.livescience.com/
ChemistryPosted by
LiveScience

Scientists transform water into shiny, golden metal

In a mind-mending experiment, scientists transformed purified water into metal for a few fleeting seconds, thus allowing the liquid to conduct electricity. Unfiltered water can already conduct electricity — meaning negatively charged electrons can easily flow between its molecules — because unfiltered water contains salts, according to a statement about the new study. However, purified water contains only water molecules, whose outermost electrons remain bound to their designated atoms, and thus, they can't flow freely through the water.
AstronomyPopular Mechanics

A Particle Just Did Something That Changed the Nature of Reality

Scientists have observed the extraordinarily tiny oscillations of a charm meson, a type of subatomic particle that contains both a quark and an antiquark. This oscillation proves that charm meson particles can alternate between states of matter and antimatter. To measure the tiny interaction, scientists had to scale down their...
Physicsmit.edu

“Magic-angle” trilayer graphene may be a rare, magnet-proof superconductor

MIT physicists have observed signs of a rare type of superconductivity in a material called magic-angle twisted trilayer graphene. In a study appearing today in Nature, the researchers report that the material exhibits superconductivity at surprisingly high magnetic fields of up to 10 Tesla, which is three times higher than what the material is predicted to endure if it were a conventional superconductor.
Physicschemistryworld.com

What is aromaticity?

If you’re inclined to resist the popular assertion that chemistry is just applied quantum physics, you need do no more than invoke the notion of aromaticity. Of all chemistry’s messy, ill-defined concepts, none is more so than this. It shows that chemistry is in some ways closer to sociology or zoology: populated by individuals – molecules – that convenience impels us to classify and group without being quite sure if our categories are sound.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Kagome superconductors from Pomeranchuk fluctuations in charge density wave metals

Motivated by the recent experiments on the kagome metals $A\text{V}_3\text{Sb}_5$ with $A=\text{K}, \text{Rb}, \text{Cs}$, which see onset of charge density wave (CDW) order at $\sim$ $100$ K and superconductivity at $\sim$ $1$ K, we explore the onset of superconductivity, taking the perspective that it descends from a parent CDW state. In particular, we propose that the pairing comes from the Pomeranchuk fluctuations of the reconstructed Fermi surface in the CDW phase. This scenario naturally explains the large separation of energy scale from the parent CDW. Remarkably, the phase diagram hosts the double-dome superconductivity near two reconstructed Van Hove singularities. These singularities occur at the Lifshitz transition and the quantum critical point of the parent CDW. The first dome is occupied by the $d_{xy}$-wave nematic spin-singlet superconductivity. Meanwhile, the $(s+d_{x^2-y^2})$-wave nematic spin-singlet superconductivity develops in the second dome. Our work sheds light on an unconventional pairing mechanism with strong evidences in the kagome metals $A\text{V}_3\text{Sb}_5$.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Low-Power Dynamic Manipulation of Single Nanoscale Quantum Objects

Led by Justus Ndukaife, assistant professor of electrical engineering, Vanderbilt researchers are the first to introduce an approach for trapping and moving a nanomaterial known as a single colloidal nanodiamond with nitrogen-vacancy center using low power laser beam. The width of a single human hair is approximately 90,000 nanometers; nanodiamonds are less than 100 nanometers. These carbon-based materials are one of the few that can release the basic unit of all light—a single photon—a building block for future quantum photonics applications, Ndukaife explains.
PhysicsScience Now

Linked Weyl surfaces and Weyl arcs in photonic metamaterials

You are currently viewing the abstract. Generalization of the concept of band topology from lower-dimensional to higher-dimensional (n > 3) physical systems is expected to introduce new bulk and boundary topological effects. However, theoretically predicted topological singularities in five-dimensional systems—Weyl surfaces and Yang monopoles—have either not been demonstrated in realistic physical systems or are limited to purely synthetic dimensions. We constructed a system possessing Yang monopoles and Weyl surfaces based on metamaterials with engineered electromagnetic properties, leading to the observation of several intriguing bulk and surface phenomena, such as linking of Weyl surfaces and surface Weyl arcs, via selected three-dimensional subspaces. The demonstrated photonic Weyl surfaces and Weyl arcs leverage the concept of higher-dimension topology to control the propagation of electromagnetic waves in artificially engineered photonic media.
CancerEurekAlert

Mapping of genetic control elements in the cerebellum

The mammalian cerebellum has long been associated almost exclusively with motor control, yet recent studies indicate that it also contributes to many higher brain functions. An international research team led by Prof. Dr Henrik Kaessmann from the Center for Molecular Biology of Heidelberg University (ZMBH) has now decoded the genetic programmes that control the development of cerebellar cell types before and after birth. The molecular biologists compared data from the mouse cerebellum with corresponding data from the opossum, revealing fundamental gene regulatory networks that must have already formed in the early stage of mammalian evolution more than 160 million years ago. The study was carried out in close collaboration with Prof. Dr Stefan Pfister of the Hopp Children’s Cancer Center Heidelberg (KiTZ).
Chemistryuniversityofcalifornia.edu

Scientists create the world’s thinnest magnet

The development of an ultrathin magnet that operates at room temperature could lead to new applications in computing and electronics — such as high-density, compact spintronic memory devices — and new tools for the study of quantum physics. The ultrathin magnet, which was recently reported in the journal Nature Communications,...
ScienceAPS physics

Quantum Annealing Simulation of Out-of-Equilibrium Magnetization in a Spin-Chain Compound

Geometrically frustrated spin-chain compounds such as Ca 3 Co 2 O 6 exhibit extremely slow relaxation under a changing magnetic field. Consequently, both low-temperature laboratory experiments and Monte Carlo simulations have shown peculiar out-of-equilibrium magnetization curves, which arise from trapping in metastable configurations. In this work, we simulate this phenomenon in a superconducting quantum annealing processor, allowing us to probe the impact of quantum fluctuations on both the equilibrium and dynamics of the system. Increasing the quantum fluctuations with a transverse field reduces the impact of metastable traps in out-of-equilibrium samples and aids the development of three-sublattice ferrimagnetic (up-up-down) long-range order with magnetization 1/3. At equilibrium, we identify a finite-temperature shoulder in the 1/3-to-saturated phase transition, promoted by quantum fluctuations but with an entropic origin. This work demonstrates the viability of dynamical as well as equilibrium studies of frustrated magnetism using large-scale programmable quantum systems and is therefore an important step toward programmable simulation of dynamics in materials using quantum hardware.
SoftwareNewswise

AI Learns Physics to Optimize Particle Accelerator Performance

Newswise — Machine learning, a form of artificial intelligence, vastly speeds up computational tasks and enables new technology in areas as broad as speech and image recognition, self-driving cars, stock market trading and medical diagnosis. Before going to work on a given task, machine learning algorithms typically need to be...
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Scientists obtain new polymer composite for electromagnetic shielding applications

(Nanowerk News) An international research group has developed a new radar absorbing polymer composite with Exfoliated Graphite (EG)/Barium Aluminum Hexaferrite (HF) fillers. The new composite has excellent magnetic and microwave properties. It can absorb 99.9% of the incoming electromagnetic radiation, which makes it a promising absorption block in electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding applications.
Sciencetechxplore.com

Reducing the computational power required to analyze DNA

An approach that reduces the computational power required to analyze huge amounts of DNA data for identifying new microbes and their proteins could be used for manufacturing anything from new antibiotics to plastic-degrading enzymes. An online platform now gives scientists around the world access to KAUST's advanced computational resources to...
PhysicsWired

Fractons, the Weirdest Matter, Could Yield Quantum Clues

Your desk is made up of individual, distinct atoms, but from far away its surface appears smooth. This simple idea is at the core of all our models of the physical world. We can describe what’s happening overall without getting bogged down in the complicated interactions between every atom and electron.
SciencePosted by
Fox News

What Is CRISPR?

This week, Peter Q. Nguyen, Ph.D, a Microbiology & Cellular Devices Research Scientist at Harvard University’s Wyss Institute, joins Abby in the classroom to help with her lesson plan on CRISPR. CRISPR is a scientific development that allows scientists to target and edit gene sequences, and it’s a technology that...
ChemistryNature.com

Quasi-equilibrium phase coexistence in single component supercritical fluids

In their supercritical state simple fluids are generally thought to assume a homogeneous phase throughout all combinations of pressures and temperatures, although various response functions or transport properties may exhibit anomalous behavior, characterizing a state point as either more gas-like or liquid-like, respectively. While a large body of results has been compiled in the last two decades regarding the details of the supercritical phase in thermodynamic equilibrium, far less studies have been dedicated to out-of-equilibrium situations that nevertheless occur along with the handling of substances such as carbon dioxide or Argon. Here we consider successive compression-expansion cycles of equal amounts of Argon injected into a high-pressure chamber, traversing the critical pressure at two times the critical temperature. Due to expansion cooling, the fluid temporarily becomes sub-critical, and light scattering experiments show the formation of sub-micron-sized droplets and nanometer-scale clusters, both of which are distinct from spontaneous density fluctuations of the supercritical background and persist for a surprisingly long time. A kinetic rate model of the exchange of liquid droplets with the smaller clusters can explain this behavior. Our results indicate non-equilibrium aspects of supercritical fluids that may prove important for their processing in industrial applications.
Physicsarxiv.org

Possible topological phases in quantum anomalous Hall insulator/unconventional superconductor hybrid systems

Quantum anomalous Hall insulator (QAH)/$s$-wave superconductor (SC) hybrid systems are known to be an ideal platform for realizing two-dimensional topological superconductors with chiral Majorana edge modes. In this paper we study QAH/unconventional SC hybrid systems whose pairing symmetry is $p$-wave, $d$-wave, chiral $p$-wave, or chiral $d$-wave. The hybrid systems are a generalization of the QAH/$s$-wave SC hybrid system. In view of symmetries of the QAH and pairings, we introduce three topological numbers to classify topological phases of the hybrid systems. One is the Chern number that characterizes chiral Majorana edge modes and the others are topological numbers associated with crystalline symmetries. We numerically calculate the topological numbers and associated surface states for three characteristic regimes that feature an influence of unconventional SCs on QAHs. Our calculation shows a rich variety of topological phases and unveils the following topological phases that are no counterpart of the $s$-wave case: crystalline symmetry-protected helical Majorana edge modes, a line node phase (crystalline-symmetry-protected Bogoliubov Fermi surface), and multiple chiral Majorana edge modes. The phenomena result from a nontrivial topological interplay between the QAH and unconventional SCs. Finally, we discuss tunnel conductance in a junction between a normal metal and the hybrid systems, and show that the chiral and helical Majorana edge modes are distinguishable in terms of the presence/absence of zero-bias conductance peak.

