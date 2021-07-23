Darkside’s Spiral is a triumph of sound design but not songcraft
Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Albums news. Darkside claim not to be named after The Dark Side of the Moon. But the New York-based band, a collaboration between electronic musician Nicolás Jaar and guitarist Dave Harrington, clearly had Pink Floyd in mind when they made their debut album Psychic with its brooding soundscapes and reverb-treated guitar licks. Missing, however, was a strong Floydian concept to add a narrative dimension to the grandeur.www.ft.com
Comments / 0