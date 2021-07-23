Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Darkside’s Spiral is a triumph of sound design but not songcraft

By Ludovic Hunter-Tilney
Financial Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Albums news. Darkside claim not to be named after The Dark Side of the Moon. But the New York-based band, a collaboration between electronic musician Nicolás Jaar and guitarist Dave Harrington, clearly had Pink Floyd in mind when they made their debut album Psychic with its brooding soundscapes and reverb-treated guitar licks. Missing, however, was a strong Floydian concept to add a narrative dimension to the grandeur.

www.ft.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Ribot
Person
Tom Waits
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sound Design#Darkside#Spiral#Exercise#Myft Daily Digest#Floydian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPopMatters

Darkside Are Torn Between Convention and the Avant-garde on ‘Spiral’

With their latest project, Spiral, electronic musician Nicolas Jaar and multi-instrumentalist Dave Harrington, aka Darkside, continue to blend their affinities for beat-driven rock and avant-garde ambiance. As with its predecessor Psychic, the result is at once conventionally hook-filled and sonically adventurous, yet perhaps neither hook-laden nor adventurous enough. This is to say that while Spiral, like Psychic, includes moments of virtuosic integration – songcraft complemented by innovative sonics, innovative sonics contextualized by songcraft – there are other (and more) moments where the album seems to lack a unifying aesthetic.
Musicvinylmeplease.com

Welcome Back to the DARKSIDE

DARKSIDE, the brainchild of Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington, debuted their first album, Psychic (VMP Essentials No. 101), during what feels like a lifetime ago in 2013. Despite gathering significant acclaim for the debut album, it seemed like it was a one-and-done deal — up until now. Without a doubt, the wait for the Psychic’s follow up was a lengthy one, but the destination proves it was well worth it.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

Interview with Maya Beiser

Cellist Maya Beiser operates in a zone all her own, encompassing classical music, adaptations of rock songs, avant-garde performance pieces, and much more. She has collaborated with Steve Reich, Brian Eno, Philip Glass, Evan Ziporyn, Shirin Neshat, among others, and has released more than a dozen albums, including 2020’s Bowie Cello Symphonic: Blackstar, a re-interpretation of the late singer’s final album as a cello concerto, arranged by Ziporyn.
Musicedmsauce.com

Jnatra Release Killer, Downtempo Indie Disco Track, Space and Time

Whats going on dance music fans! Today we are bringing you an absolute banger of a track, titled Space and Time, produced by fantastic alt/indie disco artist, Jnatra featuring some incredible lyrics from Threadmill. We've featured both the soundcloud record and special live performance below. This is a seriously incredible...
Musicmixmag.net

A podcast looking into Daft Punk’s ‘Discovery’ has been released

Writer of forthcoming book ‘Daft Punk’s Discovery: The Future Unfurled’ Ben Cardew has now created a podcast detailing every track on the French duo’s hit album. Each episode documents a different track on the record, taking the listener through a step-by-step play of the 2001 number one record. Brought out...
Musicanalogplanet.com

Yellow Magic Orchestra: Prologue

This week, AnalogPlanet begins a multi-part exploration of Japanese synthpop pioneers Yellow Magic Orchestra (YMO). Through reviews of their core releases and YMO-era side projects, we’ll dissect how, by incorporating elements of exotica, video game music, musique concrete, and more, the trio of Haruomi Hosono, Yukihiro Takahashi, and Ryuichi Sakamoto transformed electronic music. They gained massive success in Japan but are also credited for influencing hip-hop and Detroit techno. First, however, we’ll explore the individual members’ pre-YMO work.
Musiclondonjazznews.com

Joshua Cavanagh-Brierley (new album ‘Joy in Bewilderment’)

“As well as being a jazz musician I play classical music and pop. I love it all, so why not include it?” John Bungey interviews Manchester-based composer and bassist Joshua Cavanagh-Brierley, a man with no time for pigeon-holes whose work and influences span the genres and ages. Here he talks to John about his well-received third album, which may break the rules but perfectly represents this diverse musician who “writes for himself”:
Theater & Dancedjmag.com

Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter is scoring a new ballet, Mythologies

Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter has revealed his first project since the French duo's split, the score for a new ballet titled 'Mythologies'. A co-production between Opéra National de Bordeaux and the ballet company Ballet Preljocaj, the 90-minute show is about the “founding myths that shape the collective imagination,” according to the official French description.
Visual Artrocknheavy.net

Evocative Album Art in Music

Creating breathtaking album art seems like a lost cause in today’s world of digital music. Decades back, album art was a collectible as much as the music itself. Music in the vinyl era came with an extra layer of coolth that whetted the appetite of art and music lovers. Creative mavericks collaborated with bands and created album art that helped sell albums, and in some cases, garner a dash of notoriety.
Musicbassmusicianmagazine.com

J.S. BACH – INVENTIONS – Transcriptions for 2 Four-String Electric Basses

J.S. BACH – INVENTIONS – Transcriptions for 2 Four-String Electric Basses…. The Bach Two-Part Inventions are among the most famous of Baroque keyboard pieces. Marco Di Natale has transcribed this music for two electric basses, making a Bach to Rock connection. Included are 5 pieces: Invention No. 1 in C...
Musicgoodmenproject.com

Discovering John Cage

Last year through an inadvertent search on minimalist music, the name “John Cage” came up in my Apple Music feed. Nearly one year later, I am still working through the catalogue of performers who have recorded versions of his many compositions. I am still watching and listening to interviews he was involved in, as well as interviews of his partner, influential choreographer and dancer Merce Cunningham.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Dave Flippo: Dedications – Jazz From Planet Flippo

So, when was the last time you tried to count a Greek and Irish jig in 14/8? Many years ago, the cognoscenti shared Joe Morello's giggle of relief when he and the rest of Dave Brubeck's quartet got through "Unsquare Dance." Dave Flippo, however, is light years beyond 7/4. But odd meter is really not the point. This is just music, and hugely enjoyable for all that. How could anyone, adventuresome or not, miss getting drawn into such a lively excursion? Yeah, it helps if you are paying attention and keeping score. Yeah, you pat feet at different tempos if you can. But if that is all you do, you miss the point.
Musicskiddle.com

Otherworld Disco

9:00pm til 1:00am (last entry 11:30pm) Presenting Sale's only club night, playing an eclectic mix of sublime house, progressive house, nu disco and old school in this intimate setting. This event occurred in July 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. After our sell out...
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Rose City Band – Earth Trip

It’s a puzzle to figure out the artistic divisions between an artist’s various projects. Why did he form this band when he already has one? What did he see as the restraints of the first project that necessitated an entirely new name? What new sounds are they exploring that they felt were not conducive to their existing bands? With Ripley Johnson, the answer is simple. Wooden Shjips is for fuzzed-out psych-rock laced with ’70s pastiche (the name comes from a Crosby, Stills, and Nash song covered later by Jefferson Airplane), while Moon Duo experiments with kraut-rock synthesizers and more stable, hypnotic grooves. His solo project, Rose City Band, is the most sedate and country of the three, with more acoustic guitars, pedal steel and breezy vibes. Sadly, Earth Trip, his third project under this name, is the most tedious yet, a pretty endurance test that lacks the biting texture or improvisational flair to justify its nonexistent compositions.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

DaBaby & DaniLeigh Celebrate Their Worst-Kept Secret: ‘DaBiggest’

DaniLeigh has been highlighting her baby bump on social media since she revealed her pregnancy on July 16. After sharing her latest photo on Friday (July 30) and captioning it “#DaBiggest,” the move echoed one made by her ex-boyfriend DaBaby. The on-again, off-again couple dated for a few months before...
MusicMusicRadar.com

Rush's Geddy Lee: 10 bassists who blew my mind

The last time we caught up with Geddy Lee, he was discussing his latest venture - Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book Of Bass, which encompasses the instrument itself as well as the players that came to define it. Cruelly, we forced him to name his top 10. The tome itself...
MoviesScreendaily

Comment: Cannes 2021 was a triumph for Spike Lee’s jury

Well, as Chuck Berry sang, it goes to show you never can tell. We didn’t imagine Cannes would cancel in 2020, nor expect it would come back bigger than ever in the middle of the Delta variant scare of 2021. Not outsized in terms of delegate attendance, certainly, but more films than ever before and more people and holidaymakers and heat and photo-ops and red carpets and QR codes and PCR spit tests and random celebrity glamour, all puffed out into the South of France in a hot prideful blast of ‘Cannes is back’.
Performing Artsskiddle.com

Not Another Indie Disco

IMPORTANT MESSAGE REGARDING COVID POLICY AT NOT ANOTHER INDIE DISCO. In order to keep our customers and staff safe we will be implementing the below policies at Club de Fromage / Not Another Indie Disco:. All customers will be asked to provide one of the following: Negative lateral flow, proof...
Music101x.com

Xposure | Chicano Batman, Wavves, DARKSIDE

Another week and another exciting edition of 101X’s Xspoure! This Sunday I added in a few songs that were stuck in my head over the weekend so perhaps that will translate to you. Enjoy!. REPLAY PODCAST. Chicano Batman – Darkstar. Beabadoobee – Last Day on Earth. Slothrust – Once More...

Comments / 0

Community Policy