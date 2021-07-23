Darkside’s Spiral is a triumph of sound design but not songcraft

It’s a puzzle to figure out the artistic divisions between an artist’s various projects. Why did he form this band when he already has one? What did he see as the restraints of the first project that necessitated an entirely new name? What new sounds are they exploring that they felt were not conducive to their existing bands? With Ripley Johnson, the answer is simple. Wooden Shjips is for fuzzed-out psych-rock laced with ’70s pastiche (the name comes from a Crosby, Stills, and Nash song covered later by Jefferson Airplane), while Moon Duo experiments with kraut-rock synthesizers and more stable, hypnotic grooves. His solo project, Rose City Band, is the most sedate and country of the three, with more acoustic guitars, pedal steel and breezy vibes. Sadly, Earth Trip, his third project under this name, is the most tedious yet, a pretty endurance test that lacks the biting texture or improvisational flair to justify its nonexistent compositions.