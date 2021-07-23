All Weekend

Friday – Sunday @ 7 and 1 PM at the Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center, 399 N. US1, Ormond Beach. With entertainment being shut down with Covid for so long, we decided to open our own theatre company here in town (Halifax Repertory Theatre) in an effort to help bring back the arts here in Ormond to what they were back when Seaside was here. We have a benefit performance opening next month at the Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center called Spectacular Spectacular and it will be 7 professional performers including a former Mickey Mouse Club member and a singer that is currently working in New York in an off Broadway show. We will be singing broadway songs from a variety of popular shows. We will be donating all of the proceeds to the Children’s Musical Theatre Workshop here in town because they have really struggled through the pandemic.