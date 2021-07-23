Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Amherstburg Freedom Museum Re-Opening

By Guest Writer
bizxmagazine.com
 9 days ago

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021 the Amherstburg Freedom Museum will be re-opening its doors and would like to welcome visitors to return to the museum following their new safety protocols outlined below;. Admission is by appointment only and must be booked by calling the museum at 519-736-5433 or 1-800-713-6336. We...

bizxmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Interactive#Donations#Facebook#Canadian#Nazrey A M E Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
Related
Teutopolis, ILJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Teutopolis Monastery Museum to open for monthly tour

TEUTOPOLIS — Visitors can view more than 30 rooms of the Teutopolis Monastery Museum on Sunday, Aug. 1. Hours are 12:30 to 4 p.m. Admission for adults is $5 and $ for children. The museum is located on the second floor in the former Franciscan Novitiate building, which is located...
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

Heritage Museum holds open house

The volunteers at the Heritage Museum in downtown Cody are inviting the community, and tourists, to check out the museum and support its future. From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, the museum will hold an open house, book signing, raffles along with free admission, and offer burgers, kettle corn, chips and drinks to purchase.
Bronx, NYNews 12

Nonprofit group works to open salsa museum in the Bronx

One nonprofit organization is working to bring a love of salsa to the Bronx and honor the Latin dance for generations to come. In the Bronx, there's a Museum of the Arts and a future hip-hop museum is being built. A group of salsa lovers is hoping to break ground on a museum at the Kingsbridge Armory.
Dickson Township, MImanisteenews.com

Brethren museum to open

BRETHREN — Brethren Heritage Museum will now open for visitors starting July 29. The museum will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays at the corner of Cart and Amick Streets. Docents will be available to answer questions of visitors. Exhibits are available in all three buildings: The original museum...
Osage, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Osage Nation Museum Opening New Exhibit Friday

The Osage Nation Museum is closed through Friday so that they can install the new exhibit, “Voices From the Drum.” An opening reception will be held that evening at 7 p.m. and the event is free to the public. An Osage Nation Museum press release says in part that the...
Haugen, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Haugen museum opening for a few days

Last year the Haugen Area Historical Museum kept its doors closed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the Ceska Opera House Foundation is taking a chance that with limiting visitors and asking people to wear masks that it is safe to open. “We were questioning: Should we open...
Springville, UTservedaily.com

Springville Museum of Art opens doors to summer concert

The Springville Museum of Art will host a concert by the students of Utah Vocal Arts Academy on July 21 in its Grand Gallery at 7 p.m. The Utah Vocal Arts Academy’s Summer Opera Festival presents an evening of Golden Age Musical Theater and Operatic favorites. Nine young, emerging local...
Anniston, ALPosted by
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston Museum and Gardens Volunteer Open House

At Anniston Museums and Gardens, there’s a volunteer position for everyone! Whether you’re interested in utilizing your green thumb, cataloging priceless collection items, providing care to animal ambassadors, or sharing your love of nature and history with guests, the volunteer opportunities are endless.  Join us Thursday, July 22 from 5:30 PM -7:30 PM, at Longleaf Botanical […]
Mount Holly, VTvermontjournal.com

Mount Holly Community Historical Museum opens for the season

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – The museum is open every weekend from 2-4 p.m. throughout July and August. Come view the mammoth tusk and other exhibits of historical interest in both the Perkins House and the Blacksmith Shop, which are in the Village of Belmont. Check out upcoming museum events. Annual...
MuseumsPosted by
Portland Tribune

High Desert Museum opens 'Art in the West'

Annual exhibition and online silent auction highlights work of acclaimed artists from across the West. The High Desert Museum will unveil a collection of traditional and contemporary art on Thursday, July 29 in its annual "Art in the West" exhibition and silent auction. This year's invitation-only, juried exhibition will feature over 90 works of art by 59 regionally and nationally acclaimed artists.
Brown County, KShiawathaworldonline.com

History Mysteries at the Museum: 'A Grand Opening'

As per usual form this week, reflections were spent on many things' history. It is always a delightful experience to read a historical account, often leaving the interpretation of the historical event to the individual. The historical experience that I speak of instilled a wonderful sense of pride demonstrated by, in large, the community. The newspaper clipping taken from the Brown County World reflects upon the grand opening of the Memorial Auditorium, December 9th, 1921.
Tulsa, OKKTUL

Discovery Lab children's museum expected to open fall 2021

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — They may call it a giant box, but the rippling brickwork along the outside tells you immediately that Discovery Lab is going to be something extraordinary. "Looking at how you can use ordinary things in crazy new mind blowing ways, it's so in with our personality...
Bandon, ORWorld Link

Bandon Museum thrilled to be open again

One day, COVID-19 will have its own tab in local and world history. But for now, with the pandemic not quite over, it is a reminder of how far things have come in the last 18 months. In the future, The Bandon Museum will likely have an overview of how...
Museumshngnews.com

Albion Academy Museum open on Sundays

The Albion Academy Museum is open Sundays in August from 1-4 p.m. The road in front of the museum is being resurfaced, do not let the yellow tape stop you from visiting. Just drive into the park at the canon on Albion Road, park near the shelter and walk across the road. When the yellow caution tape is gone, park right in front of the two-story brick building. The one-room Sheepskin School next door will also be open. See how all eight elementary grades were taught in one room. In the last half of the 1800s, graduates from the one-room schools got their secondary education at academies. In this frontier time that was all they needed to go on to become nurses, teachers, lawyers, senators and governors. The Albion Academy taught high-school-age students from 1853 - 1918.
Weston, VTvermontjournal.com

Weston’s museums are open for the season

WESTON, Vt. – After almost 30 months of closure do to Covid-19, the Museums of Weston have reopened. The Old Mill of Weston will be open Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., and the Farrar-Mansur House Museum will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. from now through Columbus Day. Further hours may be added as volunteer staffing permits. Weston’s museums are located on Route 100, immediately north of the Village Green.
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Wildling Museum Summer Open House

Mark your calendars! We're excited to welcome you to the Wildling's Summer Open House on Sunday, August 29, 2 - 6 p.m. Bring the whole family and enjoy free museum admission during event hours, face painting by Parties and Paint by Kate from 2 - 4 p.m., activities, and more. Plus, meet some of the incredible artists of Bio/Mass: Contemporary Meditations on Nature and Art from the Trail: Exploring the Natural Beauty of Santa Barbara County.
Saint Albans City, VTSt. Albans Messenger

St. Albans Museum to host open house

ST ALBANS CITY -- The St. Albans City Museum is hosting their Reopening Open House on August 7 after being closed to the public since the end of 2019, according to a release. The grand opening falls on the anticipated 50th anniversary year, and in honor of the occasion SAM Executive Director Lisa Evans said the museum will be unveiling their newly-renovated Central Vermont Railroad Exhibit, the “largest renovation conducted to date,” entitled “St. Albans Vermont: The Rail City.”
Woodbury, CTConnecticut Post

Museum in Woodbury to offer open fire cooking classes

WOODBURY — The Glebe House Museum at 49 Hollow Road will offer two “Frontier Mess” open fire cooking workshops in August. Participants will learn the history of cooking on the trail, how to make a fire appropriate for cooking meals, what cooking implements were employed and how to use them.
Tucson, AZbiztucson.com

Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum Opens to General Public

The University of Arizona Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum has opened for general admission to the public. The museum, located in the historic Pima County Courthouse, aims to expand the region’s story from turquoise mined by indigenous people in Arizona to rocks found on asteroids within the solar system. With its newly expanded space and upgraded collection, the museum aims to bring the Tucson community together to learn about the significant influence of minerals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy