Amherstburg Freedom Museum Re-Opening

The Albion Academy Museum is open Sundays in August from 1-4 p.m. The road in front of the museum is being resurfaced, do not let the yellow tape stop you from visiting. Just drive into the park at the canon on Albion Road, park near the shelter and walk across the road. When the yellow caution tape is gone, park right in front of the two-story brick building. The one-room Sheepskin School next door will also be open. See how all eight elementary grades were taught in one room. In the last half of the 1800s, graduates from the one-room schools got their secondary education at academies. In this frontier time that was all they needed to go on to become nurses, teachers, lawyers, senators and governors. The Albion Academy taught high-school-age students from 1853 - 1918.