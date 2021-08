A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.61.