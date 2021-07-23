Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Field Trip Health Heads To The Nasdaq As Wall Street Opens Up To 'Psychedelics Renaissance'

By Natan Ponieman
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExcitement around psychedelics grows as major U.S. exchanges make room for more companies in the sector. On Friday, Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSX:FTRP) (OTCQX:FTRPF), a company developing a network of psychedelics-assisted therapy clinics, announced conditional approval from the Nasdaq to list its stock on the exchange. In early June, the...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Psychedelics#Renaissance#Health Clinics#Field Trip Health Ltd#Ftrpf#Canadian#Compass Pathways#Mindmed#Mnmd#Atai Life Sciences#Atai#Gh Research#Ghrs#Seelos Therapeutics Lrb#Seel#Enveric Biosciences#Envb#Cybin Inc#Neo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Wall Street Loves These 2 Nasdaq Stock Giants

The stock market had a strong day on Thursday, as investors were generally pleased with the pace of the economic recovery even with some mixed data on gross domestic product and employment. As of 1:30 p.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose about half a percent, consistent with other major market benchmarks.
BusinessPosted by
WOKV

Retail trading app Robinhood makes its Wall Street debut on the Nasdaq

(NEW YORK) — Investing platform Robinhood officially became a publicly-listed company Thursday, making its Wall Street debut on the Nasdaq under the trading ticker $HOOD. Robinhood co-founders Vlad Tenev (the current chief executive officer) and Baiju Bhatt (the chief creative officer) rang the Nasdaq's opening bell in Times Square on Thursday morning, surrounded by colleagues and family members. Tenev carried his young daughter on his hip as his company made its initial public offering.
Chicago, ILBusiness Insider

Wall Street Targets Lower Opening

(RTTNews) - Trading on Friday might be influenced by reports on personal income and spending, Chicago-area business activity, and consumer sentiment. Concerns over the pandemic flareups are worrying investors. Reaction to the latest earnings reports of Amazon (AMZN), First Solar (FSLR), Pinterest (PINS), and T-Mobile (TMUS) might be a focus...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as commodity-linked stocks weigh

July 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Friday, weighed by weakness in energy and mining stocks, while official data showed the nation’s economy most likely expanded in June. * At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 78.19 points,...
Commerce, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Wall Street pushes broadly higher after two days of losses

Stocks on Wall Street bounced back from a two-day slide Thursday, placing the Standard & Poor’s 500 index on pace for its second straight weekly gain. The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, powered by broad gains. About 77% of the stocks in the benchmark index closed higher. Technology stocks and banks made some of the biggest gains, along with a wide range of retailers and other consumer-oriented companies. Only communication services stocks and real estate companies fell.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as miners rally on higher gold prices

(Adds details, updates prices throughout) July 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday, as miners tracked gold prices higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve doused prospects of an increase in lending rates. * Bullion prices rose more than 1% to a near two-week high after the U.S....
StocksBusiness Insider

Futures Pointing To Mixed Open On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Following the mixed performance seen in the previous session, the major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a mixed open for the markets on Thursday. While the Dow futures are up by 129 points, the Nasdaq 100 futures are down by 22 points. Stocks may move in...
Economyrobinhood.com

Welcome to the New Wall Street

Six years ago, we launched with a mission to democratize finance for all. Today, Robinhood begins a new chapter as a publicly listed company. The U.S. stock market is one of the world’s greatest sources of wealth creation. But for generations, it was out of reach for most people. Robinhood changed that - we’ve built investing products for everyday people, to put them in control of their financial futures.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Nasdaq Scores Triple-Digit Pop as Wall Street Eyes Fed Decision

It was a mixed day for markets. The tech-heavy Nasdaq landed a triple-digit gain with support from upbeat earnings in the tech space, while the S&P 500 settled quietly lower, and the Dow ended the day with an 127-point drop. The long-awaited conclusion of the The Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day policy meeting grabbed Wall Street's attention this afternoon. The Fed said it is keeping interest rates near zero, as expected, adding that the economy is not yet strong enough to stand a tighter monetary policy. Meanwhile, the U.S. trade deficit in goods rose 3.5% in June to a record $91.2 billion.
StocksNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

What to Watch Today: Wall Street to Open Flat, With Earnings and Fed in Focus

U.S. stock futures were flat Wednesday after Wall Street snapped its five-session winning streak and a run of record-high closes for the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq. The Fed ends its two-day July meeting Wednesday, with a policy statement at 2 p.m. ET and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET. Investors also get a flood of earnings to sift through, including Big Tech numbers from after the bell Tuesday. Facebook reports earnings after the bell Wednesday. (CNBC)
StocksBusiness Insider

Wall Street Set To Open In Negative

(RTTNews) - Reaction to economic reports as well as earnings reports might be the focus on Tuesday. Tesla (TSLA), Logitech (LOGI), and F5 Networks (FFIV) are the major companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of today's trading. As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were sliding 86.00...
Stocksfreightwaves.com

Wall Street finds cloud in UPS’ clear sky, sends shares lower

UPS Inc. appeared to be playing all the right notes with its second-quarter results that were disclosed Tuesday morning. But Wall Street heard a flat chord somewhere and knocked its shares down sharply during the trading session. That chord may have been UPS’ projections of low single-digit average daily volume...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Wall Street opens slightly lower ahead of big tech earnings

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday ahead of earnings reports from the most valuable companies on Wall Street and in the run-up to the two-day Federal Reserve meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.41 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 35,078.90. The S&P 500 opened...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Psyched: Cybin And Field Trip Head To Wall Street, AOC Pushes For Federal Psychedelics Research, Off-Label Ketamine Covered By Insurance In Canada

Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) (OTCQB: CLXPF) and Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSX: FTRP) (OTCQX: FTRPF) are one step closer to joining Wall Street's expanding group of psychedelics companies. On Thursday, Cybin announced conditional approval to list on the New York Stock Exchange, while Field Trip received similar approval from the...
StocksPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Wall Street heads for records as it closes tumultuous week

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rose toward records on Wall Street Friday, as the market continued to roar back from its short-lived swoon at the start of the week. The S&P 500 index was 1% higher at 4,409, as of 2:57 p.m. Eastern time. If it stays there, it would beat its all-time high of 4,384.63 set early last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196 points, or 0.6%, to 35,019 and the Nasdaq rose 1%.
StocksTheInterMountain.com

Wall Street rallies

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rallied to records on Wall Street Friday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 35,000 level for the first time, as the market continued to roar back from its short-lived swoon at the start of the week. The S&P 500 index climbed 44.31,...
StocksPosted by
WGAU

Stocks open higher on Wall Street, on track for weekly gain

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Friday, keeping the market on track for a weekly gain following a big drop at the beginning of the week. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in the early going. It’s on track to end the week up 1.4% following a decline the week before. American Express rose 4.7% after reporting a surge in earnings as Americans picked up their spending as the economy reopens. Snap, the parent company of social media app Snapchat, soared 24% after reporting results that were much better than expected. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.30%.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Field Trip Health Ltd. Obtains Conditional Approval To List On Nasdaq Under The Symbol "FTRP"

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSX: FTRP; FTRP.WT; OTCQX: FTRPF) ("Field Trip" or the "Company"), a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, announced today that it has received conditional approval from The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC ("NASDAQ") to list its issued and outstanding common shares on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company fulfilling any remaining conditions as required by NASDAQ. The Company expects to satisfy all of the requirements and will issue a statement once a trading date has been confirmed by NASDAQ. The Company's common stock will continue to trade in Canada on the TSX Exchange under its current symbol FTRP; and until the NASDAQ listing, in the U.S. on the OTCQX under its current symbol, FTRPF. Concurrent with the listing of Field Trip's common shares on NASDAQ, they will cease to be quoted on the OTCQX.

Comments / 0

Community Policy