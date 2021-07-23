Field Trip Health Heads To The Nasdaq As Wall Street Opens Up To 'Psychedelics Renaissance'

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSX: FTRP; FTRP.WT; OTCQX: FTRPF) ("Field Trip" or the "Company"), a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, announced today that it has received conditional approval from The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC ("NASDAQ") to list its issued and outstanding common shares on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company fulfilling any remaining conditions as required by NASDAQ. The Company expects to satisfy all of the requirements and will issue a statement once a trading date has been confirmed by NASDAQ. The Company's common stock will continue to trade in Canada on the TSX Exchange under its current symbol FTRP; and until the NASDAQ listing, in the U.S. on the OTCQX under its current symbol, FTRPF. Concurrent with the listing of Field Trip's common shares on NASDAQ, they will cease to be quoted on the OTCQX.