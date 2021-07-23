Shahzia Sikander at the Morgan — vast worlds in pocket-sized pictures

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Visual Arts news. Shahzia Sikander opens tiny windows on to colossal vistas. Her manuscript-like paintings on paper only look modest from a distance. Up close, they unveil themselves at leisure, divulging layers of meticulously rendered hyperreality. In “Venus’s Wonderland” (1995) a veiled woman emerges from the waters, an alligator has usurped her clamshell, and a monkey hanging from the Tree of Knowledge by its tail pelts her with apples. The scene, an intricate mash-up of mythological motifs, bursts past the frame, as if all that detail, energy and imagination can’t be contained by artifice. Sikander allows her mind to roam even as she freezes allegory into image, movement into line. Her gorgeous exhibition at New York’s Morgan Library and Museum offers keyhole glimpses into a vast, fantastical world that bears an uncomfortable resemblance to our own.