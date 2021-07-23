Only In Boise – Free Coffee Served From A Mule

Every week or two I end up creating a shopping list of things that I need to purchase for my house. I'm talking everything from oatmeal to lightbulbs. I then have to make a decision, which store do I go to first? Albertson's or Home Depot. How's about Costco - nope that's too much volume and I certainly don't need a 6 months supply of oatmeal at my humble abode since I live alone and most likely that 6 month supply would turn into a years worth of shelve space in my pantry. Walmart to the rescue... Think about it, the Walmart super center is the one stop shop, I can get oatmeal, lightbulbs, and a fishing pole if I need too. I can buy a rug for the living room and a trampoline for the backyard. My point is that Walmart is the go to for many of us and we should be aware that with all the news around the Delta variant the mask policies are changing at some Walmart's.