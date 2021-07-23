The Edison Will Be Hosting a Masquerade Ball August 20!

Party with a Purpose! Join us in our efforts for a Fabulous Food Drive to help local food banks and shelters that have suffered last year!. Communities around the world are feeling the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in their everyday life experiences. Here’s what we are doing to help in any way we can. Let’s help feed those who are in need this Holiday Season. Your contribution will allow us to create more donations to the local food banks and shelters that have suffered due to the global pandemic. You will surely enjoy this wonderful event as we approach the 2021 Holiday Season. This Millennial Masquerade is your time to SHINE in a bright way! Dress to Impress while supporting our 2021 Food Drive. Come in your most fabulous mask and formal attire. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to Party with a purpose on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 8:00 pm until 12:00 midnight.

