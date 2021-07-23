ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The Edison Will Be Hosting a Masquerade Ball August 20!

By Kristin Swan
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleInsiders, you are cordially invited to a Masquerade Ball at The Edison in Disney Springs on August 20 at 7:30pm. Could anything sound more exciting?!. If you aren’t familiar with The Edison, here’s a little bit about the mysterious restaurant from their website:. The Edison is a lavish “Industrial...

